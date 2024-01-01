Jennifer Lawrence admits wedding day was 'awful'

Jennifer Lawrence has admitted being a bride was "awful".

During a red carpet interview with E! News at the Golden Globes on Sunday, The Hunger Games actress revealed that she didn't really enjoy her wedding day.

"It's so stressful," she sighed. "You're not having fun. You're just like, 'Is that person having fun?'"

Talking about her 2019 wedding to gallery director Cooke Maroney, she recalled: "I'll never forget - I was freaking out about the guests being cold and all of my friends were lying they're like, 'Nobody's cold, nobody's cold, everything's fine, everything's fine.'"

But in the end, it was Jennifer's mother who finally told her the truth.

"My mom was like, 'It's freezing out there, your grandmother almost died,'" she jokingly remembered.

Adding to the stress of the day was the star-studded guest list, which included her Silver Linings Playbook co-star, Robert De Niro.

"I looked over and I saw Bob, who doesn't know anybody and he's kind of wandering around, and I immediately was like, 'No, this isn't what he wants to be doing. I don't want him here.' So, I went over and whispered, I was like, 'Go home' and he was nice - he like talked to my parents and was polite - but I was like, 'Go,'" the 33-year-old recalled, noting that she "genuinely" felt better once he had left.

Jennifer and Cooke met in 2018. They tied the knot the following year at the prestigious Belcourt of Newport mansion on Rhode Island.

The couple shares a toddler son named Cy.