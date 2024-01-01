Josh Hutcherson confirms Five Nights at Freddy's 2 plans

Josh Hutcherson has confirmed plans for 'Five Nights at Freddy's 2'.

The 31-year-old actor - who plays night guard Mike Schmidt in last year's blockbuster adaptation of the horror video game - revealed the team are looking to get to work on a second movie "as soon as possible", with bosses currently working on the plot.

He told Variety: "I know they’re in the process right now of nailing down the story, and they want to get going as soon as possible.

“Obviously, the fans are amazing and die hard. For me to be a part of it was was so cool and phenomenal."

Hutcherson admitted while everyone involved was hopeful about its prospects, they have been blown away by the way the movie clicked with fans.

He added: “We hoped it would connect with audiences, But I don’t think that anybody, even on our side of things, expected it to really connect the way that it did.

"I’m dying to get back on set. Emma Tammi, our director, was fantastic, and it was such a fun world to play in. I’m excited to see what they are doing next.”

Blumhouse is yet to announce a sequel, but it sounds like it's certainly on the cards after the original's huge success.

Meanwhile, Hutcherson revealed his former 'Hunger Games' co-star Jennifer Lawrence got in touch after 'Five Nights at Freddy's' topped the top the box office the same weekend her racy rom-com 'No Hard Feelings' made waves on Netflix.

He said: "Jen texted me when “Freddy’s’ came out.

"She was like, ‘My movie’s number one on Netflix, and your’s is number one at the box office! Let’s go!’ I was like, ‘I love you!' ”