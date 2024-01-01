Kim Kardashian's SKIMS sued for invasion of privacy

Kim Kardashian's shapewear brand SKIMS is being sued for allegedly using spyware.

According to court documents obtained by The Blast, a customer has filed a lawsuit against Kim's clothing company.

The complainant has claimed SKIMS "secretly deployed spyware" to access her device and put "trap and trace" tracking software on it.

The woman claimed to be a "consumer privacy advocate who works as a tester", and alleged SKIMS secretly accessed her device after she visited the website in 2023.

She has accused the successful company of monetising its knowledge of its visitors' activities through tracking software, and claimed SKIMS' alleged invasion of privacy "inflicted both an economic injury and an intangible injury".

Although Kardashian owns the company, she isn't being sued personally. Representatives for SKIMS have yet to respond to the allegations.

Kardashian started SKIMS in 2019 after discovering most shapewear brands only made garments in a couple of colours. When she couldn't find shapewear to match her skin colour, she realised there was a gap in the market.

Today, the company is worth $4 billion (£3 billion).