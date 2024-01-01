Chynna Phillips admits marriage to Billy Baldwin has been 'real struggle' at times

Chynna Phillips has revealed she and Billy Baldwin split when marriage was "a real struggle".

The singer/songwriter has admitted that she and her husband of 32 years once split up for six months before deciding to make their union work.

In a video recently posted to her YouTube channel, she said: "I've been with Billy for 32 years and we have an awesome marriage, but we definitely had the hardest couple years of our marriage these past couple of years. It has been a real struggle."

She acknowledged her commitment to her faith has been a challenge.

"I think it's because I just took the deep dive into Jesus, and I think he didn't quite know what to do with that because it was kind of all Jesus, all the time," the 55-year-old continued.

Chynna also admitted she and Billy had previously split for six months, although she didn't specify when that happened.

Their marriage hasn't always been plain sailing. In 2010, Chynna filed for divorce from Billy, but withdrew the papers a few days later.

She revealed that some of their problems stem from struggling to find joint interests.

"Sometimes he's like, 'You're not into the things that I'm into. You're not into politics, you're not into wrestling, you're not into the philanthropy things that I do,'" said the Wilson Phillips band member: "So I'm praying in 2024 that we're going to find that one thing that the two of us can do together that feels really fulfilling."

Chynna and Billy, 60, married in 1995 and share three children together; Jameson, 23, Vance, 21, and Brooke, 18.