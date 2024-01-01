Reese Witherspoon working on season three of Big Little Lies

Reese Witherspoon has confirmed another season of Big Little Lies is in the works.

The actress/ producer told Variety at the Golden Globes on Sunday that she is "working on" season three of the hit show alongside co-star Nicole Kidman.

“We are working on it,” she confirmed. “Nic and I have been working on it a lot.”

Nicole had previously teased the news but not discussed any details.

“We will be bringing you a third one, just FYI,” she said at the CME Group Tour Championship in November.

Big Little Lies is inspired by the book of the same by Liane Moriarty.

Season one was released in 2017 to critical acclaim. The original cast included Reese, who also produced the show, along with Nicole, Shailene Woodley, Laura Dern, and Zoë Kravitz.

The plot is centred around a group of women who become involved in a murder investigation. Season two was released in 2019 and introduced Meryl Streep to the cast.

No further details, such as a potential release date, have been announced.