'We'll be putting our own stamp on things': Rachel Brosnahan promises a fresh approach to Superman: Legacy

Rachel Brosnahan has promised that she and her 'Superman: Legacy' co-stars will be putting their "own stamp" on the legendary superhero.

The 33-year-old actress has been cast as Lois Lane in the upcoming DC Universe movie that is being directed by James Gunn and has vowed that the flick – which features David Corenswet in the lead role – will be different from what has come before.

Speaking to Extra on the Golden Globes red carpet, Rachel said: "We've been having a lot of great conversations, David and I, with James Gunn, the director.

"We've been talking a lot about where this project fits into the canon of the Supermans that we know. So hopefully, this'll be... we'll be putting our own stamp on things."

The 'Marvelous Mrs. Maisel' star was tight-lipped when quizzed on whether her version of Lois Lane will be wearing glasses in the film.

Rachel replied: "I don't know, actually. Maybe. We haven't gotten that far in the fittings yet."

Gunn recently confirmed that the picture remains on track for a summer 2025 release despite the SAG-AFTRA and Writers Guild of America strikes that delayed several projects last year.

The 57-year-old director wrote on the social media platform X: "Thanks to the efforts of our talented crew, who never lost faith during the longest strikes in Hollywood history, and who never let their foot off the pedal, continuing to barrel forward, creating the most amazing character and set designs I've seen in my entire career, 'Superman: Legacy' will be making the originally planned release date of July 11, 2025."

James has previously spoken of his love of Superman and his personal connection to the superhero.

He told The Hollywood Reporter: "I completely relate to Superman because he’s everything I am.

"He’s somebody who is an outsider who feels like an alien, but also the ultimate insider, because he’s Superman. And that’s kind of like what I feel like."