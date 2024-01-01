Jimmy Kimmel demands Aaron Rodgers apologise for Jeffrey Epstein claim

Jimmy Kimmel has called on Aaron Rodgers to apologise for his Jeffrey Epstein claim.

In the opening monologue of Monday's Jimmy Kimmel Live!, the talk show host called on the New York Jets quarterback to retract his claim that Jimmy's name would appear in the recently unsealed court documents related to the late sex offender.

"Thank you for joining us for the first show of 2024, which is already a crazy year, particularly for me," Jimmy said. "And then it did come out, and of course, my name wasn't on it and isn't on it, and won't ever be on. I don't know Jeffrey Epstein, I've never met Jeffrey Epstein. I'm not on the list. I was not on a plane or an island or anything ever, and I suggested that if Aaron wanted to make false and very damaging statements like that, we should do it in court so that he can share his proof with a judge."

The sports star made the claim on The Pat McAfee Show at the start of January, days before the court documents were made public. The comedian responded to the claim by seemingly threatening legal action on X/Twitter.

Jimmy joked that Aaron might have made the allegation because he mocked him on his show in the past, and the TV personality continued to roast the athlete, dubbing him a "hamster-brained man".

He then added, "I'm not one of those people who think athletes and members of the sports media should stick to talking about sports. I think Aaron Rodgers has the right to express any opinion he wants to but saying someone is a paedophile is not an opinion nor is it trash talk."

To conclude, Jimmy told viewers that he would accept Aaron's apology

"If he does, you know what I'll do? I'll accept his apology and move on, but he probably won't do that," he noted.