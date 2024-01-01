Kaitlyn Dever joins The Last of Us cast for second season

Kaitlyn Dever has joined the cast of The Last of Us cast for season two.

It was announced on Tuesday that the 27-year-old actress has officially been cast in the hit HBO TV series.

The Booksmart star will play the role of Abby, who is described as a "skilled soldier whose black-and-white view of the world is challenged as she seeks vengeance for those she loved."

The series co-creators Craig Mazin and Neil Druckmann have explained that they prioritised talent when casting for the second season of the drama series.

"Our casting process for season two has been identical to season one: we look for world-class actors who embody the souls of the characters in the source material," the co-creators stated, according to Variety. "Nothing matters more than talent, and we're thrilled to have an acclaimed performer like Kaitlyn join Pedro, Bella and the rest of our family."

The Unbelievable star will act alongside Pedro Pascal and Bella Ramsey, who led season one as Joel and Ellie.

The first season of the series, which aired on 15 January 2023, received acclaim from critics and earned three Golden Globe nominations and 24 Emmy nominations.

The second season does not yet have a release date, however, in November HBO CEO Casey Bloys stated that season two would begin production in spring 2024, with plans to premiere in 2025.