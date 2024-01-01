Pete Davidson admits he was high at Aretha Franklin’s funeral

Pete Davidson has revealed he was high on ketamine at Aretha Franklin’s funeral.

The former Saturday Night Live star has admitted his behaviour was “embarrassing” at the 2018 funeral of the soul singer.

“I was so high I thought it’d be a good idea to go up to her family and go, ‘Hey! I’m just here to pay my R-E-S-P-E-C-Ts,” he said in his new Netflix special, Turbo Fonzarelli.

“I’m embarrassed I was out and about like that. That’s not cool.”

He joked that if Aretha had known what was going on, she would have said: ‘’Hey! Who are you and what the f–k are you doing at my funeral?’” He added that she will “never know” he was high, acknowledging, “Still, it’s not the point.”

Pete attended the funeral with then-fiancee Ariana Grande. Ariana performed at the service, singing one of the Queen of Soul's greatest hits, (You Make Me Feel Like) A Natural Woman.

The Bupkis star has been in rehab several times, including in 2017 and 2019, the years before and after he attended Aretha’s funeral. Last June he also entered a rehab facility, reportedly to help him with borderline personality disorder and post-traumatic stress disorder.