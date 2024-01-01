Kiefer Sutherland and Halle Berry pay tribute to Adan Canto

Kiefer Sutherland and Halle Berry have paid tribute to their late co-star Adan Canto.

The Mexican actor, best known for his roles in TV shows The Cleaning Lady and Designated Survivor, passed away on Monday aged 42 following a private battle with appendiceal cancer.

After the news was made public on Tuesday, Canto's Designated Survivor co-star Sutherland shared a heartfelt tribute on Instagram.

"It seems lately I have had to make too many posts like this one, but I am heartbroken by the loss of Adan Canto," he wrote. "He was such a wonderful spirit. As an actor his desire to do well, to be great, and then do better, was truly impressive and he will be greatly missed. I am also heartbroken for his wife, Steph and his two young children. Adan, may you rest in peace."

Canto also appeared in the TV shows Narcos, The Following and Blood & Oil and in movies including X-Men: Days of Future Past and Berry's 2020 directorial debut Bruised.

Berry posted a photo of the actor on Instagram and wrote, "I don’t have the words just yet…. but my dear sweet friend Adan just gained his wings. Forever, forever in my heart," with dove and heart emojis.

Pretty Little Liars actress Shay Mitchell, who executive produced The Cleaning Lady, shared the news on her Instagram Stories and simply added a heartbroken emoji.

Canto is survived by his wife, Stephanie Canto, and their two children.