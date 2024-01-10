Phoebe Dynevor and Jacob Elordi lead BAFTA Rising Star Award nominations

Phoebe Dynevor and Jacob Elordi lead the nominations for the BAFTA Rising Star Award 2024.

The pair are joined on the shortlist by 'Talk to Me' star Sophie Wilde, 'How to Have Sex' actress Mia McKenna-Bruce and 'Bottoms' star Ayo Edebiri.

The nominees for the prestigious award – which recognises young acting talent and is the only gong at the BAFTA Film Awards to be chosen by the public – were announced by 'Boiling Point' star Stephen Graham at London's Savoy Hotel on Wednesday (10.01.24).

Previous winners of the accolade include James McAvoy, Tom Holland and Emma Mackey.

Commenting on the nomination, 'Fair Play' actress Phoebe said: "Being recognised by the EE BAFTA Film Awards for the EE Rising Star Award is a testament to the hard work of the entire team on 'Fair Play' who brought this film to life.

"I am truly grateful for this recognition and excited to continue challenging myself with new roles and projects. Thank you to BAFTA and EE for listing me alongside this year's wonderful nominees."

Mia revealed that she was on a busy train when she discovered that she had been nominated for the award.

The 26-year-old star told BANG Showbiz and other media at the event: "I was on a train and I had to keep it a secret. It was a rush hour train and I was like, 'Okay, okay, I can't repeat this but thank you so much.'

"And then I rang my mum and was like, 'Ok mum I can't say what it is but something exciting is happening.'"

Meanwhile, Sophie revealed that she knew something exciting was happening when her "entire team" were on the call revealing the news.

She recalled: "I was also on a train in New York. When you got on a call and your entire team is on the call, you know that it's something big."

The winner of the 2024 Rising Star Award will be announced at the BAFTA Film Awards, which take place at London's Royal Festival Hall on February 18.