Barbie and Oppenheimer lead 2024 SAG Awards nominations

Barbie and Oppenheimer lead the nominations for the 2024 Screen Actors Guild Awards.

The two blockbusters, which were part of the Barbenheimer craze in the summer, were nominated four times, including nods in the top category of Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture.

They will compete against Killers of the Flower Moon, American Fiction and The Color Purple for the night's most coveted movie prize.

Barbie also scored nominations for best lead actress for Margot Robbie, supporting actor for Ryan Gosling and best stunt ensemble, while Oppenheimer stars Cillian Murphy, Emily Blunt and Robert Downey Jr. were recognised for their work.

Both Murphy and Downey Jr. won Golden Globes for their performances in Christopher Nolan's movie on Sunday.

The other leading actress nominees include Lily Gladstone (Killers of the Flower Moon), Carey Mulligan (Maestro), Annette Bening (Nyad) and Emma Stone (Poor Things), and the remaining lead actor nominees include Bradley Cooper (Maestro), Colman Domingo (Rustin), Jeffrey Wright (American Fiction) and Paul Giamatti (The Holdovers).

Gladstone, Giamatti and Stone also won Golden Globes for their performances on Sunday.

In television, Succession dominated the drama categories with five while The Bear and Ted Lasso came top in the comedy categories with four each.

The male actor in a drama series shortlist featured three Succession stars - Kieran Culkin, Brian Cox and Matthew Macfadyen - while their co-star Jeremy Strong surprisingly did not receive an individual mention.

As previously announced, Barbra Streisand will be honoured with the Lifetime Achievement Award during the ceremony.

The 2024 SAG Awards will stream live on Netflix from the Shrine Auditorium & Expo Hall in Los Angeles on Saturday 24 February.

Here is the full list of nominees:

Movies

Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture:

Oppenheimer

Killers of the Flower Moon

Barbie

American Fiction

The Color Purple

Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Leading Role in a Motion Picture:

Lily Gladstone - Killers of the Flower Moon

Carey Mulligan - Maestro

Annette Bening - Nyad

Emma Stone - Poor Things

Margot Robbie - Barbie

Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Leading Role in a Motion Picture:

Bradley Cooper - Maestro

Cillian Murphy - Oppenheimer

Colman Domingo - Rustin

Jeffrey Wright - American Fiction

Paul Giamatti - The Holdovers

Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Supporting Role in a Motion Picture:

Emily Blunt - Oppenheimer

Da'Vine Joy Randolph - The Holdovers

Danielle Brooks - The Color Purple

Jodie Foster - Nyad

Penélope Cruz - Ferrari

Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Supporting Role in a Motion Picture:

Ryan Gosling - Barbie

Robert De Niro - Killers of the Flower Moon

Robert Downey Jr. - Oppenheimer

Willem Dafoe - Poor Things

Sterling K. Brown - American Fiction

Outstanding Action Performance by a Stunt Ensemble in a Motion Picture:

Barbie

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3

Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny

John Wick: Chapter 4

Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One

Television

Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Drama Series:

Succession

The Last of Us

The Crown

The Morning Show

The Gilded Age

Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Drama Series:

Sarah Snook - Succession

Bella Ramsey - The Last of Us

Keri Russell - The Diplomat

Jennifer Aniston - The Morning Show

Elizabeth Debicki - The Crown

Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Drama Series:

Pedro Pascal - The Last of Us

Kieran Culkin - Succession

Brian Cox - Succession

Billy Crudup - The Morning Show

Matthew Macfadyen - Succession

Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Comedy Series:

The Bear

Ted Lasso

Abbott Elementary

Only Murders in the Building

Barry

Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Comedy Series:

Ayo Edebiri - The Bear

Quinta Brunson - Abbott Elementary

Rachel Brosnahan - The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

Alex Borstein - The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

Hannah Waddingham - Ted Lasso

Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Comedy Series:

Jeremy Allen White - The Bear

Jason Sudeikis - Ted Lasso

Bill Hader - Barry

Brett Goldstein - Ted Lasso

Ebon Moss-Bachrach - The Bear

Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Television Movie or Limited Series:

Steven Yeun - Beef

Matt Bomer - Fellow Travelers

David Oyelowo - Lawmen: Bass Reeves

Jon Hamm - Fargo

Tony Shalhoub - Mr. Monk's Last Case: A Monk Movie

Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Television Movie or Limited Series:

Brie Larson - Lessons in Chemistry

Ali Wong - Beef

Uzo Aduba - Painkiller

Kathryn Hahn - Tiny Beautiful Things

Bel Powley - A Small Light

Outstanding Action Performance by a Stunt Ensemble in a Television Series:

Ashoka

Barry

Beef

The Last of Us

The Mandalorian