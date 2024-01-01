Barbie and Oppenheimer lead 2024 SAG Awards nominations

- NEWS
Barbie and Oppenheimer lead the nominations for the 2024 Screen Actors Guild Awards.
The two blockbusters, which were part of the Barbenheimer craze in the summer, were nominated four times, including nods in the top category of Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture.
They will compete against Killers of the Flower Moon, American Fiction and The Color Purple for the night's most coveted movie prize.
Barbie also scored nominations for best lead actress for Margot Robbie, supporting actor for Ryan Gosling and best stunt ensemble, while Oppenheimer stars Cillian Murphy, Emily Blunt and Robert Downey Jr. were recognised for their work.
Both Murphy and Downey Jr. won Golden Globes for their performances in Christopher Nolan's movie on Sunday.
The other leading actress nominees include Lily Gladstone (Killers of the Flower Moon), Carey Mulligan (Maestro), Annette Bening (Nyad) and Emma Stone (Poor Things), and the remaining lead actor nominees include Bradley Cooper (Maestro), Colman Domingo (Rustin), Jeffrey Wright (American Fiction) and Paul Giamatti (The Holdovers).
Gladstone, Giamatti and Stone also won Golden Globes for their performances on Sunday.
In television, Succession dominated the drama categories with five while The Bear and Ted Lasso came top in the comedy categories with four each.
The male actor in a drama series shortlist featured three Succession stars - Kieran Culkin, Brian Cox and Matthew Macfadyen - while their co-star Jeremy Strong surprisingly did not receive an individual mention.
As previously announced, Barbra Streisand will be honoured with the Lifetime Achievement Award during the ceremony.
The 2024 SAG Awards will stream live on Netflix from the Shrine Auditorium & Expo Hall in Los Angeles on Saturday 24 February.
Here is the full list of nominees:
Movies
Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture:
Oppenheimer
Killers of the Flower Moon
Barbie
American Fiction
The Color Purple
Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Leading Role in a Motion Picture:
Lily Gladstone - Killers of the Flower Moon
Carey Mulligan - Maestro
Annette Bening - Nyad
Emma Stone - Poor Things
Margot Robbie - Barbie
Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Leading Role in a Motion Picture:
Bradley Cooper - Maestro
Cillian Murphy - Oppenheimer
Colman Domingo - Rustin
Jeffrey Wright - American Fiction
Paul Giamatti - The Holdovers
Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Supporting Role in a Motion Picture:
Emily Blunt - Oppenheimer
Da'Vine Joy Randolph - The Holdovers
Danielle Brooks - The Color Purple
Jodie Foster - Nyad
Penélope Cruz - Ferrari
Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Supporting Role in a Motion Picture:
Ryan Gosling - Barbie
Robert De Niro - Killers of the Flower Moon
Robert Downey Jr. - Oppenheimer
Willem Dafoe - Poor Things
Sterling K. Brown - American Fiction
Outstanding Action Performance by a Stunt Ensemble in a Motion Picture:
Barbie
Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3
Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny
John Wick: Chapter 4
Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One
Television
Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Drama Series:
Succession
The Last of Us
The Crown
The Morning Show
The Gilded Age
Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Drama Series:
Sarah Snook - Succession
Bella Ramsey - The Last of Us
Keri Russell - The Diplomat
Jennifer Aniston - The Morning Show
Elizabeth Debicki - The Crown
Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Drama Series:
Pedro Pascal - The Last of Us
Kieran Culkin - Succession
Brian Cox - Succession
Billy Crudup - The Morning Show
Matthew Macfadyen - Succession
Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Comedy Series:
The Bear
Ted Lasso
Abbott Elementary
Only Murders in the Building
Barry
Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Comedy Series:
Ayo Edebiri - The Bear
Quinta Brunson - Abbott Elementary
Rachel Brosnahan - The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
Alex Borstein - The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
Hannah Waddingham - Ted Lasso
Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Comedy Series:
Jeremy Allen White - The Bear
Jason Sudeikis - Ted Lasso
Bill Hader - Barry
Brett Goldstein - Ted Lasso
Ebon Moss-Bachrach - The Bear
Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Television Movie or Limited Series:
Steven Yeun - Beef
Matt Bomer - Fellow Travelers
David Oyelowo - Lawmen: Bass Reeves
Jon Hamm - Fargo
Tony Shalhoub - Mr. Monk's Last Case: A Monk Movie
Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Television Movie or Limited Series:
Brie Larson - Lessons in Chemistry
Ali Wong - Beef
Uzo Aduba - Painkiller
Kathryn Hahn - Tiny Beautiful Things
Bel Powley - A Small Light
Outstanding Action Performance by a Stunt Ensemble in a Television Series:
Ashoka
Barry
Beef
The Last of Us
The Mandalorian