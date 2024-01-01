Busy Philipps declares Britney Spears 'deserves our respect'

Busy Philipps has declared that Britney Spears "deserves our respect".

During a recent appearance on Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen, the actress reflected on the moment Michelle Williams was asked to narrate the audiobook version of Britney Spears' memoir.

"She was like, 'I have to do this, right?'" the 44-year-old recalled of Michelle's reaction to being offered the gig. "I was like, 'Yes! Obviously!"

Busy added that The Greatest Showman star, 43, felt a "connection" to Britney's memoir, titled The Woman in Me.

"We all - and Michelle, even younger than me - we all came up in a very particular time in this industry ... as young women, and we were subjected to a lot," Busy told the talk show host, adding that the pop star's story was "sadly very relatable - to all women."

The Mean Girls actress added that she thought Michelle, an Oscar-nominated actress, was the "right" choice for the job.

"I thought that Michelle doing it was just incredible and really beautiful," she said, adding that "Britney deserves our respect".

Michelle was confirmed to be the narrator of the audiobook in October of last year. The tell-all memoir, which was released later that same month, was a number one New York Times bestseller and has sold more than two million copies worldwide.