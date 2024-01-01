Adan Canto’s wife pays tribute to her late husband

Adan Canto’s wife has made her first public comment since the Designated Survivor star died.

Stephanie Ann Canto has posted a heartfelt quote on Instagram in response to her husband’s death.

Adan died on Monday, aged 42, from appendiceal cancer.

In her post, Stephanie quoted Bible verse Matthew 6:19-21: “Do not lay up for yourselves treasures on earth, where moth and rust destroy and where thieves break in and steal; but lay up for yourselves treasures in heaven, where neither moth nor rust destroys and where thieves do not break in and steal. For where your treasure is, there your heart will be also.”

She finished the post by including a broken heart emoji and the words: “Forever my treasure Adan, see you soon.”

In a separate statement, Adan’s reps at UTA, Entertainment360 and Viewpoint added: “Adan had a depth of spirit that few truly knew. Those who glimpsed it were changed forever. He will be greatly missed by so many.”

Adan was best known for his role as vice presidential candidate Aaron Shore in Designated Survivor. He was also cast in The Cleaning Lady in 2022.

He is survived by his wife Stephanie, and their children Roman Alder, three, and Eve Josephine, 21 months.