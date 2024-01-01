Selena Gomez cast as Linda Ronstadt in upcoming biopic

Selena Gomez will appear as rock singer Linda Ronstadt in an upcoming film about her life.

The Only Murders In The Building star will play trailblazer Linda Ronstadt in a film about her life.

Selena teased her new role on Tuesday evening, by posting a picture of Linda’s 2013 memoir, Simple Dreams, on her Instagram stories.

Currently, in pre-production, no other casting has been announced as yet. The film will be produced by Linda’s manager, John Boylan.

Linda is a music legend and gained critical and commercial success in the 1970s with her albums, Heart Like a Wheel, and Simple Dreams. Her music spans country, rock and Latin genres. She has won 11 Grammys and has Lifetime Achievement Awards from the Recording Academy and Latin Recording Academy.

Linda announced her retirement in 2011 after revealing she has neurologic disorder, Progressive Supranuclear Palsy, which means she can no longer sing.

Both Selena and Linda are of Mexican descent. After starting her career as a Disney actress, Selena also became known for her music, with hits including Lose You to Love Me and Love You Like a Love Song.