Jeremy Renner returns to work one year after horrific snowplough accident

Jeremy Renner has spent his first day on set after a year recovering from a horrific snowplough accident.

The Mayor of Kingstown actor has shared a photo on Instagram confirming he’s back at work, a year after sustaining serious injuries in a freak accident.

He wrote: "Day one on set … nervous today,” alongside a photo of him in a suit and tie. “Hope this works out that I can ACTUALLY pull this off for our production and more importantly the fans.”

Jeremy was involved in an accident involving a snowplough on New Year’s Day 2023.

The brake on the snowplough wasn’t engaged, and as the Hawkeye actor tried to stop the plough from sliding and hitting his grown-up nephew, he was pulled underneath the vehicle and crushed.

He has spent the past year recovering from his injuries.

Jeremy, 52, recently spoke about what aided his recovery. “I’m just so blessed that I had so many things to live for,” he said on 2024 New Year’s Eve Live with Anderson Cooper and Andy Cohen.

“I have a giant family, I have a 10-year-old daughter, and I would have disappointed and really messed up a lot of people’s lives if I would’ve passed.”