Ashley Judd still experiences ‘grief and trauma’ around mum Naomi’s death

Ashley Judd has revealed she "re-experienced the shock" of her mum’s death last year.

The actress admitted that two years after her mum Naomi Judd took her own life, she still feels “grief and trauma” around the event.

Naomi, a famed country music star, died of a self-inflicted gunshot wound in April 2022, when she was 76.

Ashley, now 55, was the first person to find her body.

“My mother’s death was traumatic and unexpected because it was death by suicide, and I found her,” Ashley said on the All There Is With Anderson Cooper podcast on Wednesday.

“And, so, it had this calamitous dynamic, my grief was in lockstep with trauma.”

She revealed that last year she had a “re-experience of the shock.” She said: “I would just be doing something, washing the dishes, writing on my second book, and this wave of shock would overcome me, as if I had just walked in the room again."

She also opened up about her mum’s mental health issues: “I think that the death of a parent is something for which we, at least conceptually, have some kind of preparation. I also knew that she was walking with mental illness and that her brain hurt and that she was suffering,” she said.

To help her deal with her grief and trauma, the Ruby in Paradise star has been having EMDR (eye movement desensitization and reprocessing) therapy, which can help reduce negative emotions associated with traumatic events.