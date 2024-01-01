Lisa Rinna still has ‘great sex’ with husband Harry Hamlin

Lisa Rinna has revealed she has “sex nights” with husband Harry Hamlin.

The Real Housewives star still has “great sex” with her husband but has admitted: "It’s just that maybe it doesn’t happen quite as often as it did when you’re in your 30s and in your 20s.”

Speaking to Cosmopolitan magazine for a Sex After 60 story, she added: “We’ve always have really known that you have to take the time to plan it," she said. "Life goes by like a freight train and you have to make time as a couple, even just to go to dinner but also to have sex, to have a sex night, or maybe go to a hotel,” she said. “You have to create that. And we have really been very diligent about doing that over the last 25 years.”

Lisa, 60, and her husband Harry, 72, have been together for 31 years and married for 25. They’ve made a concerted effort over the years to keep the spark alive. "I think that it’s almost more about companionship and about creating space for the ebb and flow of sexuality,” she said.

She admitted sex isn't something she's always been comfortable with. “I have not always been this in touch with my sexuality at all. I grew up very repressed, like everybody did in the ’60s. It just wasn’t something that nice girls did or talked about or flaunted.”