Busy Philipps reveals online dating ‘not for her’

Busy Philipps admits she tried online dating but it’s "not for her."

The Mean Girls actress has revealed that she signed up to dating apps after splitting with her husband Marc Silverstein in 2021, but didn't like them.

“It’s not for me,” she said of online dating, in an interview on Today with Hoda and Jenna. “I’m happy for who it’s for, but it’s not for me.”

However, she believes it’s essential for people who are on dating apps to get some help with their profiles.

“You need another set of eyes or four other sets of eyes of people who know you best,” she added. “And even before I was single, I would do it for my friends.”

Busy hasn’t publicly dated anyone since she split with her husband of 14 years, Marc, three years ago.

The couple split quietly but didn't announce their separation until nearly a year later.

“Marc and I talked about it, and when we first separated, we couldn’t even think about putting one of those statements out - it made us sick, both of us, truly ill,” she explained in 2022. “It’s a journey.”

She added that she and Marc “love each - very much,” adding, “And we have these beautiful kids together. And there are a lot of things that really work about our relationship.”

The couple share two daughters, Birdie, 15, and Cricket, 10.

Busy is currently starring in the new adaptation of Mean Girls, as Regina George’s mother, Mrs George.