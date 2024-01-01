Olivia Rodrigo reveals her movie ambitions

Olivia Rodrigo wants to shoot a "coming-of-age" movie.

The 20-year-old pop star has revealed that she's keen to return to her acting roots in the coming months.

Olivia - who turns 21 on February 20 - told Variety: "I think that'd be really fun. I love movies, I love telling stories.

"I really want to do a coming-of-age thing, maybe before I'm actually of age."

The chart-topping star has a passion for telling stories, and Olivia admitted that she's open-minded about shooting a movie.

She shared: "Maybe I am of age already, I don't know.

"I just love telling stories, whether that be in a song or a movie, it's just something that really excites me."

Olivia has enjoyed a meteoric rise over recent years.

However, the singer insists that her friends and family have helped her to remain "grounded".

Olivia - who previously starred on 'High School Musical: The Musical: The Series' - told Vogue Singapore magazine: "In middle school, I was home-schooled and started working on sets, which adds to the unique thing about my upbringing.

"I spent most of it surrounded by 45-year-old men on a set and not with kids my own age in a school. But I’m lucky to have amazing friends and family who have kept me grounded."

Olivia also feels that her parents have helped her to ignore the trappings of fame and success.

She said: "My parents take all this craziness in the best way. They always say, 'We are so proud of you and all these achievements are incredible, but we would be equally proud of you if you were in school in your hometown.' They’re the best and that’s a really important attitude to have."