Danny Boyle and Alex Garland reuniting for 28 Days Later sequel

28 Days Later director Danny Boyle and writer Alex Garland are teaming up for a new instalment titled 28 Years Later.

The Slumdog Millionaire filmmaker and the Ex Machina writer/director collaborated on the 2002 zombie thriller starring Cillian Murphy, and they are now working on a new film that could potentially launch a trilogy.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, Boyle is attached to direct the first instalment while Garland would write all three, if greenlit. They would also produce the films alongside original producer Andrew Macdonald and Peter Rice, the former head of Fox Searchlight Pictures, the studio behind the 2002 movie.

In 28 Days Later, Murphy played Jim, who wakes up from a coma to find a post-apocalyptic England where much of society has been wiped out due to a virus that turns people into crazed killers.

Its success spawned the 2007 sequel starring Robert Carlyle, Rose Byrne and Jeremy Renner. Boyle and Garland were only involved as executive producers and Murphy did not appear.

Boyle and Garland revealed in an interview with Inverse last year that they were developing the idea.

"We're talking about it quite seriously, quite diligently. If he doesn't want to direct it himself I'll be well up for it, if we can execute a similarly good idea," Boyle said.

While he has not been confirmed for the project, Murphy expressed interest in making 28 Years Later with the duo during his Oppenheimer press tour.

"I was talking to Danny Boyle recently, and I said, 'Danny, we shot the movie at the end of 2000.' So I think we're definitely approaching the 28 Years Later," the Irish actor told Collider in July. "But like I've always said, I'm up for it. I'd love to do it. If Alex thinks there's a script in it and Danny wants to do it, I'd love to do it."