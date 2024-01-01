America Ferrera reflects on 20 years of friendship with former co-stars

America Ferrera has reflected on 20 years of friendship with her former The Sisterhood of the Traveling Pants co-stars.

During a recent appearance on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert, the 39-year-old actress addressed peoples reactions to when the cast of the comedy/romance film series are spotted hanging out together.

"Sometimes we go out - because the first movie was 20 years ago - so we'll go out for brunch. I'll be like, 'Why are they - oh because we're the sisterhood of the traveling pants,'" America explained of fans getting excited about seeing the group together.

"I forget," she confessed, adding, "We are all moms. We have lives and careers and sometimes a lot of time goes by that we don't see each other."

The core cast of the early 2000s film series consists of America, Blake Lively, 36, Alexis Bledel, 42, and Amber Tamblyn, 40.

"But when we do get together, like we did a couple of weeks ago, we all get together in one of our apartments," the Barbie star continued.

"And we couldn't leave! It was like 2:00 a.m. It was like, 'I don't want to go, but all of us are going to be woken up by our terrible children at 6:00 in the morning,'" America added with a laugh. "We had to go but we didn't want to leave each other. It's an amazing thing to have a friendship that makes you feel like you're 20 but also has all the depth of being alive together through all of it."

The group recently reunited for a special screening of Barbie to celebrate America's role in the hit film.

The Sisterhood of the Travelling Pants was released in 2005 and the sequel followed in 2008.