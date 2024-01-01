Julia Roberts 'didn't have to pick' between work and family life

Julia Roberts has explained that she "didn't have to pick" between her work life and family life.

In a new interview for British Vogue, the Hollywood icon shared that she is grateful that she was able to put her career on hold to focus on her family.

"Well, I think that the luckiest aspect of my work life/family life is that the success of my work life came earlier," the Notting Hill star told the publication. "So by the time I had the success of my family life and had a husband and children who wanted to stay home, I had been working for 18 years. And so I felt that I had the luxury. I didn't have to pick one or the other."

Julia, 56, acknowledged that while she was able to take a break from work to concentrate on her family, she had friends who did have to "juggle" the two.

"So it was easy to pause work life to nurture my home life," she stated. "And so, because I have girlfriends who were having to juggle being at work and having to go into the bathroom, and you know, get out that breast pump, I sort of went through that with them by proxy."

The Eat, Pray, Love actress noted, "To be allowed the luxury of staying home and being with my family, I had a deep gratitude for that time."

Julia and her husband, cinematographer Daniel Moder, have three children, 19-year-old twins Hazel and Phinnaeus, and 16-year-old Henry.