The Good Doctor will end after season 7

ABC has announced the new season of The Good Doctor will be the last.

The seventh season of The Good Doctor, due to air in February, will be the last, ABC has confirmed.

“As we prepare to finish this beloved story, words cannot express our gratitude for the incredible cast, crew and our partners at Sony and ABC Signature for the lasting impact they’ve made,” said Craig Erwich, president of Disney Television Group in a statement.

Freddie Highmore, who plays the lead character Dr Shaun Murphy, said: “Playing Dr Shaun Murphy has been an immense privilege and one of the most remarkable and rewarding experiences of my life.”

The show, which first hit screens in 2017, follows Dr Shaun, an autistic surgeon. He eventually falls in love with his next-door neighbour, Lea, played by Paige Spara.

Freddie has talked previously about the responsibility he feels in playing the role.

"You really can’t hide away behind other people and not come up with something that feels authentic,” he said. “I feel a great sense of responsibility to portray Sean as authentically as possible. I’m aware of the fact that he can’t - nor should we try to make him - represent people who live with autism.”