Emma Stone desperate to compete on Jeopardy

Emma Stone “applies every June” to go on the long-running game show.

The Poor Things actress has revealed she has one major ambition left in her career; to appear on Jeopardy.

“I apply every June,” she told Variety. “You can only take the test once a year with your email address, and I’ve never gotten on the show. I watch it every single night and I mark down how many answers I get right. I swear, I could go on Jeopardy.”

There is a celebrity version of the show, but Emma only wants to go on the standard version.

“I want to earn my stripes,” she explained.

Jeopardy has been running for 40 seasons and is a quiz show that reverses the traditional question-and-answer format. It’s currently hosted by Ken Jennings. Ken appeared on Jeopardy as a contestant in 2004. He won over 74 consecutive games, resulting in winnings of over $2.5 million (£1.95million)