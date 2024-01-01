Armie Hammer splits with ‘fiancée’

Armie Hammer’s rumoured fiancée has revealed their relationship was “positive” despite their split.

The actor and his fiancée Marina Gris, have split, she confirmed in an Instagram post on Thursday.

“The decision to part ways, though tough, was carried out with grace and respect, marking a beautiful end to our shared journey,” wrote the 26-year-old, who is from Kazakhstan.

“I am grateful to this relationship for the love and support I received, but now it's a closed chapter.”

Referring to the headline-making allegations from 2021, when Armie, was accused of sexual violence and cannibalism, she said:

“I am aware of the conversations and stories circulating around about him. It's important for me to state that my personal experiences with Armie were positive and in no way reflective of these allegations. I speak only from my perspective and my experiences and am not responsible for any of his past, current and future relationships.”

The couple met in July 2023 and are believed to have got engaged in October, after Marina posted a photo of her wearing a diamond-encrusted band and holding Armie’s hand.

Armie, 37, was previously married to Elizabeth Chambers. They divorced in 2020 after 10 years of marriage. They share two children, Harper, nine, and Ford, seven.