Andrew Scott calls for the phrase ‘openly gay’ to be banned

Andrew Scott believes the term “openly gay” should no longer be used.

The actor, who is gay, believes the phrase could be seen as derogatory.

“I’m going to make a pitch for getting rid of the expression 'openly gay',” he told the Hollywood Reporter. “Hear me out. It’s an expression that we actually only ever hear in the media. You’re never at a party and you say ‘this is my openly gay friend’.”

The Fleabag actor added: “Why do we put 'openly' in front of that adjective? We don’t say 'you’re openly Irish'. You don’t say ‘you’re openly left-handed.’ There’s something in it that’s a little near shamelessly. I’d nearly prefer the word 'shamelessly'. I just think it's time to park it.”

Andrew is starring in the LGBTQ romantic fantasy, All Of Us Strangers, which is due to be released on January 26.

The film is a love story between Andrew’s character Adam, and his neighbour Harry, who is played by Paul Mescal. The pair become lovers but find themselves haunted by the past. The film takes a fantastical turn when Adam returns to his childhood home to discover his parents who he thought were dead, look the same as they did 30 years ago. The movie is an adaptation of Taichi Yamada’s Japanese psychological novel, Strangers.

Andrew is best known for his role as the "hot priest" in Phoebe Waller-Bridge's Fleabag.