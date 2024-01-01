Jo Koy meant 'no ill intent' with Taylor Swift joke

Golden Globes host Jo Koy has insisted he meant "no ill intent" with his Taylor Swift joke.

The comedian, who hosted the Golden Globes on Sunday, has insisted the joke he made about the music superstar during the ceremony was aimed at the NFL, not her.

Jo's quip referred to the amount of camera time Taylor, 34, has received in recent months while attending her boyfriend Travis Kelce's football games.

"The big difference between the Golden Globes and the NFL? At the Golden Globes, we have fewer camera shots of Taylor Swift," the stand-up comedian joked, before the cameras panned to Taylor, who looked unimpressed as she sipped her wine.

Jo addressed the headlines in an interview with the Los Angeles Times on Thursday, insisting he was a fan of the singer.

"I didn't understand the Taylor tiff," he said. "But the whole intention of that joke was to make fun of the NFL. It's like, the cool thing about the Globes is we don't need to do cutaways for ratings.

"What hurts the most is me just supporting Taylor, I support her, I love her work. I got nieces that I bought tickets for. There's no ill intent in that joke. The joke is about the NFL and how they keep using cutaways to (her). And it's an obvious reason why. I'm not saying anything that no one's saying,and it's obvious what that joke was. It's about the NFL."

Jo also explained that he and his team didn't get into a writers' room until two days before the show and he never had a chance to rehearse the Taylor joke because it had been "rewritten 50 million times".