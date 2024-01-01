Khloe Kardashian reveals why she never badmouths ex Tristan Thompson

Khloe Kardashian wants her children to have "beautiful relationships" with their dad.

The reality TV star has revealed she refuses to speak badly of ex Tristan Thompson because she wants their children to look up to their dad.

"I want my kids to have beautiful relationships with their dad," she told Tmrw magazine. "And if we're blessed enough to have a dad that wants to be there and wants to show up and be hands-on, why would I prevent that from happening?"

The couple share two children, True, five, and Tatum, seventeen months.

She added: "With me and Tristan, would it be really easy to never talk to him again and to just badmouth him or whatever? Of course. But it's way harder to be nice."

Khloe and Tristan started dating in 2016 and had an off-off relationship until they split for good in 2021. It's alleged Tristan cheated on Khloe several times.

When it was confirmed that he had fathered a son, Theo, while the couple were still together and their surrogate was pregnant with Tatum, they ended their relationship.

Despite Khloe's altruistic behaviour, she admitted she has to work hard to be outwardly nice to her ex.

"Trust me, that's not how I feel every day. I had to learn to take control of my feelings," she confessed. "There were so many times that my feelings got control of me and I was impulsive and I tweeted something or posted something and things that you regret. But in my opinion, I'll never regret being a nice person. Do I have days I want to be a petty b**ch? Of course! But I sort of do that privately."