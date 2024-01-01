Kevin Hart will never host the Oscars.

The 44-year-old comedian - who was set to present the Academy Awards ceremony in 2019 but was dropped when past offensive tweets were uncovered - insisted he has no plans to ever present an awards show as they are "very cold" and not "comedy friendly environments".

Speaking to Sky News, he said: "Those gigs aren't good gigs for comics. It's no shot to the Oscars, no shot to the Globes or anything else. Those just aren't comedy friendly environments anymore.

"I think they got it right one year where it was like just a bunch of personalities acting as the hosts and that's a nice thing. It's a collaborative thing, different people get to be responsible for act one, act two, act three, but you know, the days of it being a room for a comic, those days are done."

However, Kevin did admit that some comedians have been hugely successful as hosts.

He said: "Shout out to those that have cracked the code and done it right early on, you know, the Chris Rock's of the world, the Billy Crystal's of the world, the girls we've had like Tina Fey, Amy Poehler. Ricky Gervais.

"There's a lot of people that understand that if you're not an industry comic, meaning a comic that has the relationships of all [the guests], then those rooms are very cold. So, me doing it is, of course, at an advantage, because I know the room and for me, and familiar with so many. But, for others it's not the same."

Kevin also defended Golden Globes host Jo Koy, who had many of his jokes fall flat during his presenting stint.

Kevin said: ""It's not the gig that it was of old. It's too much pressure on the idea of a comic and what's jokes and not jokes. So, it's tough."