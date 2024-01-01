Zac Efron recalls first acting job

Zac Efron has recalled the first acting job he ever booked.

The High School Musical star has revealed a connection between his first acting job and his new film The Iron Claw.

"I think it was an episode of ER," Zac told W Magazine of his first-ever acting gig.

"Maura Tierney, who plays my mom in The Iron Claw, saved me," the actor went on to explain. "My character had a bad gunshot wound and was tossed on the sidewalk in front of the hospital. Maura rescued me, and they pulled the bullet out."

Zac, 36, added, "I'm pretty sure I died."

The Baywatch star portrayed Bobby Neville in a 2003 episode, titled Dear Abby, in the long-running medical drama.

Elsewhere in the interview, Zac shared that he had been a theatrical child.

"Yeah, as soon as I found music, I was pretty much always singing and dancing to a certain extent, whether it was in community theatre, in school, or improv," the 17 Again actor shared.

The Iron Claw, also starring Jeremy Allen White and Harris Dickinson, will be released in U.K. cinemas on 9 February.