Glen Powell would work with Sydney Sweeney again 'in a heartbeat'

Glen Powell would work with his Anyone But You co-star Sydney Sweeney again "in a heartbeat".

The Top Gun: Maverick actor recently starred alongside the Euphoria actress in Will Gluck's romantic comedy, about two people who pretend to be in a relationship during a wedding in Australia.

Glen revealed to Business Insider that he and Sydney have discussed collaborating again in the future.

"Sydney and I have talked about that. I find that Sydney is one of the few people I have worked with who is so impressive in front of the camera and behind the camera. She is an executive producer on this movie," she gushed about his co-star.

"She has such an impressive sense of marketing, story, what is new and fresh and cool. She's an impressive person and what she does on-screen is electric. I would work with her again in a heartbeat."

The in-demand stars had such a palpable chemistry in the movie and during the press tour that they sparked speculation about a real-life romance, even though Sydney is in a relationship with businessman Jonathan Davino.

Glen previously explained that the actress came up with the idea to drum up publicity for their film.

"I'll pretty much give Sydney all the credit for this... Sydney and I do have authentic chemistry - I had such a wonderful journey with her on this thing. But in terms of actual dating and actually being together?" he asked, before laughing.

Anyone But You was released in December.