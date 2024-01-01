The Honeymooners star Joyce Randolph dies aged 99

The Honeymooners star Joyce Randolph has died at the age of 99.

Randolph played Thelma "Trixie" Norton in the beloved 1950s sitcom, who was the wife of Ed Norton, the best pal of Jackie Gleason's lead character Ralph Kramden.

The star's son told TMZ.com that she passed away on Saturday at her home in New York City.

According to the gossip site, the actress died in her sleep as she had been suffering from the effects of old age and was undergoing hospice care at the time of her death.

The Honeymooners was created by Gleason and based on sketches from his variety show. Although it only ran as a sitcom for one season, Gleason continued the sketches and the show's popularity endured. Notably, The Honeymooners' characters and the dynamic of two working-class couples living side-by-side inspired the cartoon The Flintstones.

After starring in The Honeymooners, Randolph struggled to land other roles as she had become so identified with the Trixie character.

She leaves behind a son, Randy, who has asked for well-wishers to donate to the Entertainment Community Fund instead of sending flowers.