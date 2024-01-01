Bryan Cranston pays tribute to late Days of Our Lives star Bill Hayes

Bryan Cranston has paid a touching tribute to Days of Our Lives star Bill Hayes after the soap legend's death aged 98.

Bill, who played Doug Williams on the daytime soap for more than 50 years, died on Friday, its producers announced. He made his final appearance last month.

In a post in Deadline.com's comments section, Bryan fondly reminisced about how the late star helped him early in his career.

"One of my first professional acting jobs was on Days of Our Lives," the Breaking Bad star wrote. "It was 1980 and I won a 3 day gig on the show. My first day was a disaster. I failed to fully extend the stem on my alarm clock and missed my call time...Panicked, I raced to NBC and arrived over two hours late...I was embarrassed, and failed in my first attempt at making a positive impression."

The actor then went on to describe how Bill helped him through a nightmare first day.

"I missed the rehearsal of my two scenes, and the irritated stage manager arranged for an assistant to give me a quick review of the blocking, then I was on my own. Trying not to fall into a shame spiral, I was alone in my tiny dressing room when there was a knock on the door," Bryan added. "I opened it to see Bill Hayes - the star of the show. For a moment I thought he was coming to fire me personally! Instead, he said some comforting words, commiserating with my situation, and asked if I wanted to know the backstory to the character and the scene. I was shocked."

Bryan went on to say how the kindness Bill showed has stayed with him to this day.

"He spent 20 minutes helping a stranger to feel a little less humiliated," he explained. "He really cheered me up. I will never forget his kindness and patience. From that moment, I think of Bill whenever I see an actor in need. Bill Hayes was a Prince, and a damn fine actor. Rest now, Bill, and thank you."