Neve Campbell wants to save Scream franchise

Neve Campbell wants to return to the troubled Scream franchise - if studio executives agree to a bumper increase in her salary.

Campbell dropped out of the previous movie, Scream VI after claiming that Paramount Pictures had offered her a lower salary as the long-term face of the franchise than she would have received if she were male.

Even without her playing Scream's original protagonist Sidney Prescott the film was a box office success, and a seventh film is on the way. However, one of its stars, Melissa Barrera, was fired after making contentious comments on social media about the war in Israel and Palestine. Shortly after, Jenna Ortega dropped out due to scheduling conflicts, and the movie lost its director, Christopher Landon.

When asked about the franchise's troubles at the BAFTA Tea event in Los Angeles, she told IndieWire: "It's sad to me that they're struggling at the moment. I would imagine that the people at the top are spinning a little bit, trying to make the right decision.

"I think I would imagine people want to do the right thing. I would hope. I love this franchise. I love it for Wes (Craven - who directed the first four films). I love it for all the people who've been involved and even the newer cast. I would hope it doesn't fall apart."

She went on to say that if asked to step in she would return, but it will cost executives.

"Given the right circumstances? Yes," she said when asked about a return. "I made a statement several years ago, and it was the reason that I didn't do the film at the time, and I just really felt the need to stand up and say that I don't believe I would've been treated that way had I been a man carrying a franchise for 25 years, and that still stands. So if they were to choose to come back to me, that would continue to be my takeaway. We'll see."