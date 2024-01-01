Oppenheimer wins big over Barbie at the 2024 Critics Choice Awards

Oppenheimer has won eight awards at the 2024 Critics Choice Awards, beating Barbie.

Oppenheimer has swept the board at this year’s Critics Choice Awards, taking home eight awards. Barbie took home six.

Oppenheimer took out the biggest prize of the night, Best Picture. Christopher Nolan won Best Director, and Robert Downey Jr won the Best Supporting Actor award for his role in the movie. The film also won Best Acting Ensemble, Best Editing, Best Cinematography, Best Visual Effects and Best Score.

Greta Gerwig and Noah Baumbach won Best Original Screenplay for Barbie. The film also took home awards for Best Comedy, Best Song for I’m Just Ken, Best Hair and Makeup, Best Costume Design, and Best Production Design.

Neither movie nabbed an award for Best Actor or Actress, with those gongs going to Paul Giamatti for The Holdovers and Emma Stone for Poor Things.

Barbie had received 18 nominations, while Oppenheimer and Poor Things had both received 13.

The Netflix hit Beef was the most awarded television series, taking home the prize for Best Limited Series. Steven Yeun was given the Best Actor in a TV Movie or Limited Series, Ali Wong was given Best Actress in a TV Movie or Limited Series, and Maria Bello won Best Supporting Actress in a TV Movie or Limited Series.

The Bear and Succession also had a successful night, both walking away with three awards each.

The Bear won Best Comedy Series and the stars of the hit show were also awarded; Jeremy Allen White and Ayo Edebiri took out Best Actor and Actress in a Comedy Series, while Ebon Moss-Bachrach was given Best Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series.

Succession won Best Drama Series, with Sarah Snook and Kieran Culkin winning Best Best Actress and Actor in a Drama Series for their portrayal of the Roy siblings Shiv and Roman.

The 2024 CCAs were hosted by Chelsea Handler at the Barker Hangar in Santa Monica, California.

Here is the full list of winners:

Best Picture - Oppenheimer

Best Actor - Paul Giamatti: The Holdovers

Best Actress: Emma Stone: Poor Things

Best Supporting Actor - Robert Downey Jr.: Oppenheimer

Best Supporting Actress - Da'Vine Joy Randolph: The Holdovers

Best Young Actor or Actress - Dominic Sessa: The Holdovers

Best Acting Ensemble - Oppenheimer

Best Director - Christopher Nolan – Oppenheimer

Best Original Screenplay - Greta Gerwig, Noah Baumbach: Barbie

Best Adapted Screenplay - Ford Jefferson: American Fiction

Best Editing -Jennifer Lame: Oppenheimer

Best Cinematography - Hoyte van Hoytema: Oppenheimer

Best Visual Effects - Oppenheimer

Best Production Design - Sarah Greenwood, Katie Spencer: Barbie

Best Costume Design - Jacqueline Durran: Barbie

Best Hair and Makeup - Barbie

Best Score - Ludwig Göransson – Oppenheimer

Best Song - I'm Just Ken – Barbie

Best Comedy - Barbie

Best Animated Feature - Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse

Best Foreign Language Film - Anatomy of a Fall

Best TV Movie - Quiz Lady

Best Limited Series - Beef

Best Actor in a TV Movie or Limited Series - Steven Yeun: Beef

Best Actress in a TV Movie or Limited Series - Ali Wong: Beef

Best Supporting Actor in a TV Movie or Limited Series - Jonathan Bailey: Fellow Travellers

Best Supporting Actress in a TV Movie or Limited Series - Maria Bello: Beef

Best Drama Series - Succession

Best Actor in a Drama Series - Kieran Culkin: Succession

Best Actress in a Drama Series - Sarah Snook: Succession

Best Supporting Actor in a Drama Series - Billy Crudup: The Morning Show

Best Supporting Actress in a Drama Series - J Elizabeth Debicki: The Crown

Best Comedy Series - The Bear

Best Actor in a Comedy Series - Jeremy Allen White: The Bear

Best Actress in a Comedy Series - Ayo Edebiri: The Bear

Best Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series - Ebon Moss-Bachrach: The Bear

Best Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series - Meryl Streep: Only Murders in the Building

Best Animated Series - Scott Pilgrim Takes Off

Best Foreign Language Series - Lupin

Best Talk Show - Last Week Tonight with John Oliver

Best Comedy Special - John Mulaney: Baby J