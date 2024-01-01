Robert Downey Jr reads bad reviews during Critics Choice Awards 2024 acceptance speech

Robert Downey Jr read his bad reviews aloud in his acceptance speech for Best Supporting Actor at the Critics Choice Awards 2024.

The Oppenheimer actor referred to several of his bad reviews when he picked up his award for Best Supporting Actor on Sunday night.

“I was thinking this morning, I love critics. You know, they’ve given me such beautiful feedback, really just so many great moments, and some of it is so poetic,” he joked at the beginning of his speech.

"I just want to share some of their thoughts with you over the years.”

He continued: “The first one is kind of like Haiku: ‘Sloppy, messy and lazy.’ The next one is more metaphoric: ‘Like Pee-Wee Herman emerging from a coma.’ This was from a Brit: ‘A puzzling waste of talent.’ And lastly, and this one lingered: ‘Amusing as a bed-locked fart.’”

He finished his acceptance speech by thanking his Oppenheimer cast-mates and crew.

“Every day of filming was like having my ego’s ass handed to me at the door, and I think it couldn’t have happened to a nicer guy,” he said.