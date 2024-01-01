Hugh Jackman reveals strict diet ahead of new Wolverine role

Hugh Jackman has revealed he is on a special diet as he prepares to become Wolverine again.



The Aussie actor posted several photos of food to his Instagram account, stating: “If you know, you know.”



The pictures showed the strict regime he’s on so he can get in shape to play the well-loved character Wolverine again.



One of his meals was just three tiny slices of fish, some steamed asparagus and a slice of lemon. Another was cottage cheese and chopped-up broccoli. He also showed a dish that contained one slice of fish and some beans.



Hugh, 55, has previously talked about the sacrifices it takes to get in shape to play Wolverine alongside Ryan Reynolds’ Deadpool. He admitted it takes six months for his body to be in the right condition to film the role.



“I'm not doing any other work,” Hugh told Complex last year. “I'm going to be with my family and train. That's going to be my job for six months.”



Hugh first appeared as Wolverine in the X-Men movie in 2000, and has reprised the role in several sequels and spin-offs.



Deadpool is due to be released in July this year.