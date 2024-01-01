Chelsea Handler praised for hosting Critics Choice Awards

Chelsea Handler has been praised for her strong hosting abilities at the Critics Choice Awards.

The comedienne made a strong start to her hosting duties at the 29th Critics Choice Award on Sunday night.

"I'm your host, microdose Barbie," she began. She went on to say it had been a huge year for women, including Barbie, Taylor Swift and Beyonce.

"You could almost say it was the year of women," she added.

The crowd laughed and cheered Chelsea during her introductory monologue.

Her performance is in contrast to the opening monologue at the Golden Globes last week, where host Jo Koy was widely panned for his inappropriate gags that fell flat.

Chelsea poked fun at Jo, who blamed some of his jokes for not landing on his writers.

"Thank you for laughing at that, my writers wrote it," Chelsea quipped.