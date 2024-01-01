Neve Campbell would return to Scream if she's given a 'respectful offer'

Neve Campbell isn't ruling out a return to the 'Scream' franchise - if she's paid fairly.

The 50-year-old actress, who portrayed Sidney Prescott for more than two decades, starting with the 1996 original slasher flick, quit over a dispute over pay in June 2022 and did not appear in 2023's 'Scream VI'.

The next movie is in doubt after Melissa Barrera, 33, who played Tara Carpenter’s (Jenna Ortega) half-sister Sam Carpenter, was fired from the film over comments she made regarding the Israel-Hamas conflict.

Jenna, 21, later exited the film due to a scheduling conflict with the second season of the Netflix series 'Wednesday' – in which she plays the title role of Wednesday Addams.

And it lost its director a month later with Christopher Landon claiming his "dream job turned into a nightmare."

Speaking to the press at the BAFTA Tea Party in Beverly Hills at the weekend, Neve said of the situation: "I know things are spinning at the moment and I would imagine they are spinning at the top trying to figure out what they're going to do. I would not be surprised to get a call."

Neve insists that if she had been a man, she would not have faced a challenge to be paid properly.

She continued: "But at the same time, I made a strong statement a few years ago, which is I did not believe that the way that I was treated would've happened if I had been a male and that I deserve a certain thing for having carried this franchise for as long as I have.

"We have to stand up for women in this business and know what we're worth. That hasn't changed for me.

"So, if they were to come back to me, it would have to be with a respectful offer that I felt was in keeping with what I bring to this franchise."

The 'Skyscraper' star still has a lot of love for the 'Scream' movies and simply responded "We'll see" when asked if she would reprise her role.

She said: "Would I do it? There are millions of fans out there of this franchise. These movies mean a lot to people. They mean a lot to me. They mean a lot to [Kevin Williamson]. They meant a lot to [Wes Craven]. They meant a lot to all of these cast members, and we would all love to see this franchise continue. I would hate to see it burn. So we'll see."

In her original statement last year, she said: "Sadly, I won't be making the next Scream film.

"As a woman, I have had to work extremely hard in my career to establish my value, especially when it comes to Scream. I felt the offer that was presented to me did not equate to the value I have brought to the franchise."