Khloe Kardashian slammed over ‘Illuminati’ vibes

Khloe Kardashian’s sheer dress has been accused of giving “cult vibes.”

The reality star’s latest photoshoot has drawn criticism, with people complaining she was giving a nod to the Illuminati by wearing evil eye jewellery.

In a shoot for TMRW magazine, Khloe is wearing a skintight, sheer, white dress with statement circular accents around her breasts. She’s also wearing evil eye rings on both hands.

“Well if this doesn’t scream “Illuminati” or “cult” I don’t know what does,” one fan wrote.

Another agreed: “Exactly!!!! The evil eye symbol. Illuminati?? Realy Koko?”

However, other fans stuck up for the mum of two. “It’s not Illuminati. It’s the evil eye for protection. Google it,” said one. “Why are people so crazy. Leave her alone, she’s wearing some things it doesn’t mean anything get a life,” agreed another.

The Illuminati is a group of people who consider themselves to be unusually enlightened. They are supposedly part of a powerful global elite conspiring to rule the world. Symbols associated with the Illuminati are pentagrams, goats and the all-seeing eye in a triangle.

Khloe has recently talked about the importance of remaining civil with her ex-partner Tristan Thompson for the sake of their children, True, five, and Tatum, 17 months.

In the interview attached to the photoshoot, she said: "With me and Tristan, would it be really easy to never talk to him again and to just badmouth him or whatever? Of course. It’s way harder to be nice. It’s way harder when you’re really mad at someone, it’s really hard to sit in their face in front of your kids and be like, ‘Hi!’ Trust me, that’s not how I feel every day.”