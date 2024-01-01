Sarah Snook called a ‘nobody’ after being body-shamed on set

Sarah Snook has revealed how a producer body-shamed her for eating “the tiniest bit of chocolate cake.”

The Succession star was berated by an unnamed producer, early on in her career, she has told The Sunday Times.

After eating some chocolate cake on set, the producer told her off infront of her co-stars. “All the while I was dying inside,” she said.

After she landed the role, she recalls being told: “We don't really want you because you're a nobody, but the director and the writer think you're good for the role. So, what we'll do is change all of you so that you're marketable: we'll whiten your teeth, darken your hair, we'll give you a personal trainer so you can lose weight and look the part.”

She said she went along with it because she thought: “In order for me to be successful, I have to be all the things that aren’t me.”

Last year, Sarah took home the Best Actress in TV Series award at the Golden Globes for her portrayal of political strategist and media heir Siobhan 'Shiv' Roy.

“This show, it's changed my life,” she said in her acceptance speech.