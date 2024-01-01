Ariana DeBose didn't find Critics Choice Awards joke 'funny'

Ariana DeBose did not see the funny side of a joke made at her expense during the Critics Choice Awards on Sunday night.

Bella Ramsey and Anthony Ramos took to the stage at the Barker Hangar in Santa Monica, California to present the award for Best Song.

During their introduction, they acknowledged that some of the nominated songs were "delivered by some of the most famous voices in the music industry" and named Billie Eilish, Lenny Kravitz and Dua Lipa.

Then The Last of Us star added, "Then there are the actors who also think that they're singers. Jack Black, Ariana DeBose and Ken himself, Ryan Gosling."

The camera cut to the West Side Story actress, who look puzzled by the dig, and she later confirmed her feelings on social media.

"No I didn't find it funny. Lol," DeBose simply wrote on Instagram Stories.

Her fans also expressed their outrage online, pointing out that she was a celebrated Broadway star before she made it big in film.

"Ariana DeBose, Oscar award winning, Tony nominated, OG cast member of Hamilton on BROADWAY…. 'THINKS she’s a singer'?!? Who wrote this bit?! I want names," one user wrote, while another commented, "Well I mean she only *checks notes* won an Oscar for singing a Bernstein score (in West Side Story) and *squints at fine print* played Donna Summer in her prime (in Summer: The Donna Summer Musical)."

DeBose was nominated for This Wish from the animated movie Wish but lost out to I'm Just Ken from Barbie.

Gosling, who performs the song in the film, looked confused when the track was named the winner.