Tom Holland and Zendaya re-watch Spider-Man: Homecoming

Tom Holland has revealed he and his girlfriend and co-star Zendaya re-watch their movie Spider-Man: Homecoming "every now and then".

The British actor revealed to Extra at the Critics Choice Awards on Sunday that he and Zendaya like to watch the 2017 movie, in which he played Peter Parker/Spider-Man and she portrayed his eventual love interest MJ.

"Zendaya and I will, every now and then, watch Spider-Man 1 and reminisce about being 19 and making those movies again," he shared. "I love those movies, and I love savouring those moments, so I try not to watch them as often as I would maybe like to because it's so special. It's such a luxury, such a gift to be able to sit down and sort of relive your youth."

Following the 2017 film, the 27-year-old reprised his superhero role alongside Zendaya in 2019's Far From Home and 2021's No Way Home. He is currently in talks to star in a fourth instalment, although this has not been officially confirmed.

In a separate interview with Access Hollywood, Tom revealed that he sometimes puts on Spider-Man as a joke when he's with his friends.

"Every time I'll be scrolling through Netflix and it will pop up, I always do this stupid joke of, 'I heard this movie's great. Apparently, the lead actor is unreal,'" he recalled. "'Yeah, let's just watch 10 minutes, see what it's like.' But no one ever laughs."

Tom was nominated for Best Actor in a Limited Series or Movie Made for Television for The Crowded Room at the California awards show but he lost out to Steven Yeun for Beef.

He and Zendaya publicly confirmed that they were dating in 2021.