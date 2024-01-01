Rebel Wilson 'feels bad' about gaining weight

Rebel Wilson has admitted that she "feels bad about herself" for gaining weight.

The Australian actress and comedian took to Instagram on Monday to open up about gaining weight as a result of stress.

"Working really hard has meant that, coz of all the stress, I've gained 14 kg (30 pounds)!" the 43-year-old wrote beside a clip of herself in a hot tub on a boat. "It makes me feel bad about myself...it shouldn't...but it does."

"I'm really proud of the work I've been doing on new movies and my memoir, it's just been a LOT and I've lost focus on my healthy lifestyle," Rebel continued. "Anyone else going through the same thing?"

In recent years, the Pitch Perfect star has documented her weight-loss journey, revealing that she had lost 35kg (77lbs) in 2020 as part of her "year of health".

In November 2020, Rebel shared that she had struggled with emotional eating, adding that she had tried "fads and diets" to lose weight.

"I think what I really suffered from was emotional eating and dealing with the stress of becoming famous internationally," she explained during an appearance on The Drew Barrymore Show. "There is a lot of stress that comes with it, and I guess my way of dealing with it was just eating doughnuts. So, I was working on the mental side of things of 'Why was I not doing that? Why was I not valuing myself and having better self-worth?'"

Rebel is set to release her memoir, Rebel Rising, in April. She is currently working on her feature directorial debut, a musical comedy called The Deb.