Paul Mescal admits superstardom would make him 'profoundly depressed'

Paul Mescal has admitted superstardom would make feel "profoundly depressed".

The 27-year-old Irish actor hopes that he does not become even more famous after the release of his upcoming film, Gladiator 2.

During a recent interview with The Sunday Times, Paul opened up about how his life could change as a result of the action epic, which is being directed by Ridley Scott.

"I don't know what the difference will be. Maybe that's naïve? Is it just that more people will stop you in the street?" the Normal People star said. "I'd get profoundly depressed if that's so and hope it isn't true. I'll have an answer next year, but if (the film) impacts my life in that way, I'll be in a bad spot."

The actor then joked that if his level of fame became too much, he would "have to move on and do an obtuse play nobody wants to see".

Paul also noted that he would get "bored" if he had to hide away as a result of his celebrity status.

"Then you'd see yourself as somehow different and I don't want to do that. I'd just get too f**king bored," he explained. "I don't want to close myself off to going out and meeting someone in a bar, or getting drunk at a party. That would turn me into a boring human."

The Foe star added, "It would be dangerous to start wrapping yourself in cotton wool and not be out in the world, through fear."

Gladiator 2, which also stars Denzel Washington, Barry Keoghan and Pedro Pascal, is due for release on 22 November.