Margot Robbie feels 'lucky' to be married to 'normie' Tom Ackerley

Margot Robbie has declared that she feels "lucky" to be married to "normie" Tom Ackerley.

The Australian actress, who has spent the last few months promoting her record-breaking film Barbie, has shared her appreciation for the British film producer, who is "not fazed" by the spotlight.

"I am so lucky," Margot told E! News at the Critics Choice Awards on Sunday. "He likes being behind the camera. He's not fazed by any of this stuff."

"He's just the best, it's so fun," the actress and film producer continued. "I love the word 'normie,' yes, like all my friends, everyone's like, 'That's cool what you do but it's more fun just to hang out and talk about other stuff.' And you're like, 'I know.'"

Margot and Tom, both 33, met on the set of the World War II drama Suite Française in 2013 and began dating the following year. They quietly tied the knot in 2016.

The duo launched their production company, LuckyChap Entertainment, in 2014. They have since worked on several films together, including Saltburn and Promising Young Woman.

The couple are known to keep the details of their relationship private, but in 2016, Margot told Vogue that she was "always in love with him".

"I was always in love with him, but I thought, Oh, he would never love me back. Don't make it weird, Margot. Don't be stupid and tell him that you like him," the Suicide Squad star confessed. "And then it happened, and I was like, Of course we're together. This makes so much sense, the way nothing has ever made sense before."