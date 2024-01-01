Renee Rapp recalls Lindsay Lohan being pregnant during Mean Girls cameo

Renee Rapp has recalled that Lindsay Lohan was pregnant while shooting her Mean Girls cameo.

During a recent appearance on Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen, the actress/singer opened up about Lindsay's cameo in the new Mean Girls musical/comedy.

"Yeah, I was so excited. I mean she's the coolest obviously and it was also like such a blueprint," Renee, 24, told the talk show host. "She was also pregnant as hell at the time and so I remember like, I love babies, I'm ageist."

Lindsay - who played Cady Heron in the original Mean Girls in 2004 - welcomed a baby boy, Luai, with her husband Bader Shammas in July last year.

Renee, who plays Regina George in the new adaptation of the film added, "So I was so excited that she was there because she's Lindsay Lohan and she's so cool and hot but also like, she was pregnant."

Regina was originally played by Rachel McAdams in the 2004 version of the comedy film. Lindsay's character Cady has been taken on by Angourie Rice in the upcoming film.

The new Mean Girls film, which also stars Avantika Vandanapu, Christopher Briney, Tina Fey, Auli?i Cravalho, Busy Philipps and Jenna Fischer, will be released on 19 January.