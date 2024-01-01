Nicole Kidman told she was “too tall” to be in Hollywood

Nicole Kidman has revealed how she told she was “too tall” for a career in Hollywood.

The Oscar-winning actress has admitted she still harbours some insecurities about her 5ft 11in frame.

“I was told, "You won’t have a career. You’re too tall,” she told the Radio Times.

Nicole recalled auditioning for Annie as a child. “It was a big call-out with hundreds of people," she said. "I didn’t have an agent, I just turned up. I had to talk my way into the audition because they were measuring you. I was over the mark! You had to be under 5ft 2in and I was 5ft 4in! I was like ‘Please?’”

She added: 'I was teased and called Stalky. People would say, 'How’s the air up there?’”

As an adult, things haven’t changed all that much. “Now, I get, ‘You’re so much taller than I thought’, or men grappling with how high my heels should be,” she said.

“Whenever I go on the red carpet, I get sent shoes that are always so high. I’m like, ‘Do they have a kitten heel?’ I’m going to be the tallest person – a giraffe!"

The Big Little Lies star also revealed that she has finally learnt to embrace her height – for the most part.

“It will bother me when I’m acting and I want to be small – but then there are times when I appreciate it and can use it in my work,' she said.