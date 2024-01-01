Rebel Wilson reveals 'she feels bad' about re-gaining weight

Rebel Wilson has revealed "she feels bad about herself” because she has gained weight.

The actress posted a photo to Instagram, telling her followers that stress and her busy work schedule have caused her to re-gain some of the weight she’s lost over the past three years.

“Working really hard has meant that, coz of all the stress, I’ve gained 14kgs (30 pounds)!,” the Pitch Perfect star wrote next to her a photo of her on a boat.

“It makes me feel bad about myself…it shouldn’t…but it does. I’m really proud of the work I’ve been doing on new movies and my memoir, it’s just been a LOT and I’ve lost focus on my healthy lifestyle. Anyone else going through the same thing?”

In 2020, Rebel declared it her “year of health” and went on to lose around 35kg over the following three years.

In 2022 she talked about how wanting to become a mum had influenced her decision to lose weight. “(My fertility doctor) looked me up and down and said, ‘You’d do much better if you were healthier,'” she said. “I was taken aback. I thought, ‘Oh God, this guy’s so rude.’ He was right. I was carrying around a lot of excess weight. It’s almost like I didn’t think of my own needs. I thought of a future child’s needs that really inspired me to get healthier.”

She went on to have a little girl, Royce, now one, through surrogacy.

Rebel is currently engaged to her partner, Ramona Agruma.